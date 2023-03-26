Tonight, temperatures will remain warm in the 70s as moisture from the Gulf of Mexico flows into the region.

A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible, but the higher threat for severe weather appears to be farther north. A Tornado Watch is in effect until 11 p.m. Sunday for Tangipahoa and Washington Parishes in Louisiana and Pearl River County in Mississippi.

Expect on and off showers and thunderstorms again on Monday as a frontal boundary pushes back across the area. Rain chances are at 50 to 60 percent. Some of the storms may produce locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds. There is also a low-end risk for hail, especially for areas farther north.

On Tuesday, we will see a better chance for showers and storms as our next cold front moves through. Temperatures are expected to cool into the 70s by the middle of the week.