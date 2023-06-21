NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — After a very hot stretch of weather, our temperatures and heat index values have decreased some over the past couple of days.

Tonight, expect temperatures to gradually fall into the low 70s for the Northshore while locations south stay slightly warmer in the mid 70s. Isolated showers will be possible, but most areas will remain partly cloudy to mostly clear.

Heading into Thursday, skies will start out mostly clear before turning partly cloudy by lunchtime. Highs will be in the low 90s once again. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop in the afternoon with rain chances at 50 to 60 percent.

Any storms that develop may produce frequent lightning and thunder, locally heavy downpours, and gusty winds. Most rain will come to an end shortly after sunset as we lose daytime heating that fuels the afternoon storms.

Expect the low 90s to stick around for the next few days. After this weekend, rain chances are forecast to drop down to 20 to 30 percent daily, giving way to more sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs in the mid to upper 90s are set to return Monday through Wednesday.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is tracking two systems in the Atlantic Ocean: Tropical Storm Bret and a tropical wave right behind it.

Tropical Storm Bret currently has maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour and is forecast to track west toward the Lesser Antilles over the next day or two. After moving into the western Caribbean, the system is expected to gradually weaken as it battles dry air and high wind shear.

The NHC is also monitoring a tropical wave moving through the Atlantic just a few hundred miles east of Tropical Storm Bret. This wave, known as Invest 93-L, has an 80 percent chance of formation over the next seven days and it will likely become a tropical depression by the end of the week.