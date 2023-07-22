NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Scattered showers and storms across the region are expected to gradually weaken and dissipate shortly after sunset.

Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight as temperatures cool from the lower 90s into the upper 70s by sunrise.

More wet weather is possible on Sunday with rain chances at 40 to 50 percent. Storm activity will be isolated to scattered, mainly in the afternoon as high temperatures warm into the low and mid 90s.

Rain chances drop down to around 20 to 30 percent Monday through Thursday.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is tracking Hurricane Don, currently located over the northern Atlantic. Don is forecast to remain over open water and poses no threat to land.

The NHC is also watching one area in the tropical Atlantic that has a 60 percent chance of formation over the next seven days. This system is moving into an environment that is marginally favorable for development with dry air and Saharan dust surrounding it. This will be something to monitor over the next week or so.

