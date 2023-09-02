NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — With winds out of the south and east today, moisture from the Gulf of Mexico is flowing into the region. Humidity will increase this weekend along with rain chances.

Spotty showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible Sunday, especially in the afternoon and early evening, with rain chances are at around 60 percent. Similar conditions are expected Monday.

Throughout the region, about 1/4 of inch to 1 inch of rainfall can be expected over the next 48 hours. The rain is desperately needed as extreme drought conditions continue to worsen across the state. In New Orleans, the city is experiencing a rainfall deficit of near 2 feet year-to-date.

In the tropics, Idalia is moving east away from the Carolinas and toward Bermuda. The system is forecast to turn north and move out to sea in the coming days.

The National Hurricane Center is also watching several other areas of interest, including Tropical Storm Katia, Tropical Storm Gert, and a tropical wave near Africa. All of these systems are forecast to remain over open water and pose no threat to the United States at this time.