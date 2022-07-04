Happy 4th of July! Our warm, humid, and wet weather pattern continues through Independence Day and into the upcoming work week.

Increased cloud cover and scattered rain will keep our temperatures in check, running a few degrees below normal for this time of the year. Expect high temperatures to top out in the upper 80s for the next few days with a few locations on the Northshore hitting the lower 90s.

Just like the last several days, expect showers and a few thunderstorms to pop up in the early afternoon. Very humid air flowing into the region will provide enough moisture for storms to form, and the heat in the second half of the day will help fire up storms quickly.

Any rain in the area will likely come to an end shortly after sunset (around 8 p.m.) as we lose daytime heating. Otherwise, expect skies to be mostly cloudy.

In the tropics, all areas of activity that we have been watching for the last several days have either dissipated or moved out of the Atlantic basin. The National Hurricane Center says development is not expected over the next 5 days.