NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Today will look a lot like Thursday in the sense that we will see isolated showers and storms developing inland along various outflow boundaries from earlier storms to the south. Locally heavy rain and frequent lightning will be the main threats.

Look for another day of scattered showers and storms on Saturday with chances around 50%..

The big story through the weekend will be the heat. Look for temperatures back in the low to mid 90s during the afternoon hours.

Heat will continue to build in by early next week as we see temperatures topping out back into the mid and even upper 90s. Once again you will need to take precautions to protect yourself from the heat.

Tropical Storm Bret and Tropical Storm Cindy will continue to move through the Atlantic over the next few days. Bret stays south and Cindy will turn north with neither being a concern for the Gulf.

