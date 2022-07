Rain chances will be low overnight but more is on the way for your Saturday. Once again this activity will be mainly daytime heating based.

Look for low to mid 90s Saturday and then mid 90s Sunday with drier conditions. Rain chances will still be up around 50%% on Saturday and then look to drop to 20-30% on Sunday and early next week. The best rain chance Saturday will once again fall along the I-10 corridor including the New Orleans metro area.