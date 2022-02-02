Showers began rolling into Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi late Tuesday, and the wet weather continues to spread across the area this morning. We will continue to see rain through the middle of the day Wednesday, with most locations seeing only light to moderate rainfall.

Late Wednesday afternoon, most models show that there will likely be a break in the rain activity before it picks back up again by early Thursday.

The area of low pressure bringing rain to the region is also creating strong southeasterly winds that are pushing water up to the coastal areas and creating the chance for minor coastal flooding. A Coastal Flood Advisory stays in effect through 9 AM Wednesday.

After the rain clears out in the first half of the day Friday, cooler and drier air will move into the region. Temperatures will likely drop to below freezing for the northshore early Saturday morning.