Scattered showers will remain possible this afternoon and evening, and rain chances stay elevated for the next couple of days. Onshore wind flow will continue to push moisture into the region which will allow for showers and storms to fire up, especially in the afternoon during the peak of daytime heating.

Some heavy downpours are possible and minor street flooding could occur in areas that are low-lying or have poor drainage.

Rain chances drop down considerably by Friday.

As far as temperatures are concerned, expect highs to reach the 80s again Tuesay afternoon and beyond. Temperatures will gradually cool down this evening, going from the low 80s to the upper 70s by midnight. Overnight, Southshore lows stay about 10 degrees warmer than Northshore lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

A warm forecast is on tap for the next several days. Rain and clouds help us stay below 90 for much of the week.