We will continue to see temperatures trend warmer through at least the first half of the week. Highs tomorrow will again be in the upper 60s for most locations. By Wednesday, temperatures reach the lower 70s during the day.

Rain chances return Tuesday and continue through Wednesday and Thursday.

Scattered showers are expected on and off Tuesday into Wednesday. Rain coverage becomes widespread by Thursday with showers throughout the day, some of which may produce brief downpours with heavy rainfall. This may lead to minor street flooding, but the overall severe risk is low.

Models currently show between 2 and 4 inches of rainfall over the next 5 days.

The rain clears out early Friday morning as another cold front pushes through ahead of next weekend. A light freeze will be possible along the north shore early Saturday morning.