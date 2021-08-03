Scattered showers today then clearing

Our rain chances will stay on the high side today although the activity will likely not be as heavy as yesterday. The cold front is currently draped along the coast which should keep the large heavy batches mainly along the coast and offshore.

The rest of the area will see scattered showers and storms through the day. It won’t rain all day where you are but these will be popping up and drifting through.

Temperatures will stay cooler with mainly the mid to upper 80s through the day. Drier air will be moving south over the next couple of days.

Humidity will drop for later Wednesday into Thursday and it will especially be noticeable in the northern half of the area. Look for low 90s over the next couple of days and mid 90s through the weekend.

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

85° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 85° 78°

Wednesday

90° / 78°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 37% 90° 78°

Thursday

91° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 91° 79°

Friday

87° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 87° 79°

Saturday

88° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 42% 88° 80°

Sunday

90° / 80°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 34% 90° 80°

Monday

90° / 80°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 90° 80°

Hourly Forecast

79°

8 AM
Cloudy
18%
79°

81°

9 AM
Showers
57%
81°

82°

10 AM
Rain
60%
82°

82°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
82°

83°

12 PM
Cloudy
18%
83°

83°

1 PM
Cloudy
18%
83°

84°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
84°

84°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
69%
84°

84°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
84°

83°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
61%
83°

84°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
61%
84°

84°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
84°

83°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
83°

82°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
82°

81°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
81°

81°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
81°

81°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
81°

81°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
81°

80°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
80°

80°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
80°

80°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
80°

79°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
79°

79°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
79°

79°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
79°

