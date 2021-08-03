Scattered showers today then clearing

Our rain chances will stay on the high side today although the activity will likely not be as heavy as yesterday. The cold front is currently draped along the coast which should keep the large heavy batches mainly along the coast and offshore.

The rest of the area will see scattered showers and storms through the day. It won’t rain all day where you are but these will be popping up and drifting through.

Temperatures will stay cooler with mainly the mid to upper 80s through the day. Drier air will be moving south over the next couple of days.

Humidity will drop for later Wednesday into Thursday and it will especially be noticeable in the northern half of the area. Look for low 90s over the next couple of days and mid 90s through the weekend.