Another warm and muggy day is coming to an end along the Gulf Coast. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Some patchy dense fog will be possible through sunrise, especially along the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Temperatures on Monday are expected to top out in the lower 80s. For New Orleans, the high temperature is forecast to reach 82 degrees – close to the record high temperature of 83 degrees set back in 1974.

A few morning showers are possible with isolated rain chances later in the day. For the morning timeframe, we’re looking at a 40% chance for rain, dropping to about 20% in the afternoon.

We’ll see slightly cooler temperatures on Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

Rain chances rise to about 50% on Tuesday and to between 80% and 90% on Wednesday. Some of the showers on Wednesday may have heavier downpours and a few strong wind gusts, but the overall severe weather threat is low.