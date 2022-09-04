As we continue through the evening, any late day rain showers should come to an end shortly after sunset. Overnight, skies will stay mostly cloudy as temperatures hold steady in the upper 70s to low 80s.

On Labor Day, more wet weather is on the way. Rain chances will remain at about 60% for the next couple of days as moisture continues to flow in from the Gulf of Mexico. Rain coverage will be scattered on and off throughout the day.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is tracking to name storms: Hurricane Danielle and Tropical Storm Earl. Both of these systems are expected to head out to sea and pose no threat to the United States.