Expect showers and storms to pop up and move through during the rest of the day on Friday. This activity looks to remain fairly scattered. Brief downpours will be possible and certainly lightning within any storms.

It will be very humid over the next few days. We will see lows only in the 70s with afternoon highs in the mid 80s through the weekend. Expect the main round of storms to move through during the afternoon on Saturday with another storm cluster similar to Friday morning. Temperatures will cool down with the rain but then rebound.

Sunday should be a drier day with temperatures warming into the upper 80s and only isolated showers and storms.