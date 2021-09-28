Scattered showers and storms back in the forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rain chances are back around the area on Tuesday as showers and storms pop up by early to mid afternoon. These will still be fairly hit or miss so it’s not going to rain everywhere, nor will it rain all day. However look for a few downpours and lightning possible in the stronger cells.

Moisture remains high across the area both at the surface and through the atmosphere. It’s very muggy and that will continue through the next couple of days. Dewpoints are in the mid to upper 70s. Temperatures will top out in the mid 80s early in the day but then cool a bit as rain spreads out.

Wednesday still looks like the most widespread day of rain. Expect a batch of rain and storms by the afternoon. Rain chances will stay high on Thursday as well before we dry out a bit by the end of the week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

84° / 74°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 77% 84° 74°

Wednesday

82° / 73°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 66% 82° 73°

Thursday

83° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 62% 83° 72°

Friday

84° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 17% 84° 72°

Saturday

84° / 72°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 84° 72°

Sunday

83° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 83° 70°

Monday

82° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 45% 82° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
77°

78°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
78°

81°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

82°

10 AM
Cloudy
16%
82°

83°

11 AM
Cloudy
17%
83°

83°

12 PM
Cloudy
18%
83°

83°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
83°

82°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
64%
82°

82°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
77%
82°

81°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
77%
81°

80°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

79°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
79°

78°

7 PM
Cloudy
14%
78°

77°

8 PM
Cloudy
11%
77°

77°

9 PM
Cloudy
11%
77°

77°

10 PM
Cloudy
13%
77°

77°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
77°

76°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
76°

76°

1 AM
Cloudy
24%
76°

76°

2 AM
Few Showers
32%
76°

75°

3 AM
Showers
37%
75°

75°

4 AM
Showers
50%
75°

75°

5 AM
Showers
43%
75°

75°

6 AM
Light Rain
61%
75°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News