Rain chances will stay relatively high to start the weekend but with a bit of a different setup. We will see more of that daytime heating activity as opposed to these rounds of rain moving through as we have seen previously this week.

Expect typical summer development through the weekend, with likely just more of it. Look for showers and storms to develop in the late morning and afternoon hours. This activity will likely be a little bit more spotty than what we’ve seen through the week, which will allow afternoon temperatures to get into the upper 80s and low 90s.

This will also mean locally heavy downpours though so street flooding will be possible anywhere the heavy downpours develop. Overall it looks like this trend continues into early next week.