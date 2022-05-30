Widely scattered showers will continue to move across Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi through the evening hours. Most rain activity will taper off shortly after sunset as we lose daytime heating.

Overnight, skies become mostly clear as temperatures drop down into the lower and mid 70s.

Heading into Tuesday, we will see a slightly better chance of showers and storms. Look for a few morning showers followed by scattered afternoon storms forming as daytime heating peaks. Rain chances Tuesday afternoon will be around 40-50%.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane Agatha is expected to make landfall on the Mexico’s southern coast in the Pacific, and the storm’s remnants may reform into a weak system in the Bay of Campeche later this week.

The NHC is giving this system a 40% chance of development over the next 5 days. The good news is that high pressure is expected to form over the northern Gulf Coast, which will help steer any tropical disturbance to the east toward the Caribbean.