It has been a soggy week along the Gulf Coast and wet weather is forecast to continue into the weekend.

Now through the weekend, expect high temperatures to be in the upper 80s to low 90s with rain chances between 50 and 70 percent each day. No single day will be a complete washout, but we will have scattered storms with locally heavy rainfall each afternoon.

There is a low-end flood threat now through at least Saturday. The Weather Prediction Center has placed most of Southeast Louisiana under a level 1 out of 4 risk for excessive rainfall.

When it is not raining, expect skies to be mostly cloudy or overcast with humidity remaining very high.

In the tropics, we are still watching a few areas for development, but none of them are a threat to the Gulf Coast.

Tropical Storm Bonnie formed early Friday is quickly organizing as it moves west toward Nicaragua and Costa Rica. According to the National Hurricane Center, Bonnie is expected to move into the Pacific early Saturday. If it maintains its strength as a tropical storm or tropical depression, it will keep the name Bonnie even as it crosses into a new ocean.

Behind PTC 2, NHC is also watching a tropical wave that is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Conditions are expected to become a little less conducive for development over the next couple of days as the system moves west-northwest toward the Leeward Islands. This disturbance only has a 10 percent chance of formation.