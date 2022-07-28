Good Morning, New Orleans! Once again, showers and storms look widespread on Thursday which means nice relief from the heat. As we typically see the best chance will be along the I-10 corridor with several daytime heating storms near the New Orleans area.

Otherwise, though, mostly spotty north. That trend will continue on Friday, as well. By Saturday rain chances go back down a little for the upcoming weekend.

We are settling in to a very standard late July pattern through the week. Temperatures will not be as hot as June but we will also not see as much rain as the first half of the month. Look for more heat to build in especially for northern and western areas as we go through the week.

Thursday we will see temperatures top out at 88-90 on the south shore with 91-93 for the highs up to the north. A heat advisory is not currently in effect for the northern or southern halves of the area. This indicates heat index values of 108 and above. Coastal locations will probably stay just below those numbers. We see the best chance will be along the I-10 to I-12 corridor with a few daytime heating storms.