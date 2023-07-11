NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) —Showers and storms continue to develop around the area Tuesday evening, especially in the northern areas. This will likely continue through 8-9PM before tapering off. Expect lightning and locally heavy downpours.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to be the theme with the weather forecast for the next couple of days.

While no single day will be a complete washout, rain chances are elevated at 60 to 70 percent to account for off and on storms through Wednesday. Some storms may produce frequent lightning and gusty winds.

Portions of Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi are under a “Marginal Risk” for flash flooding on Tuesday and Wednesday, which is threat level 1 out of 4 on the Weather Prediction Center’s excessive rainfall scale.

Locally heavy downpours will be possible and rainfall may accumulate quickly with any slow-moving storms that develop.

Rain chances are forecast to drop down to around 30 percent by the second half of the week as high temperatures gradually climb back into the mid 90s.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring one disturbance in the northern Atlantic that has a medium chance for formation. However, this system is expected to remain over open water and poses no threat to land.

Otherwise, the NHC is not expecting any development over the next seven days. Large plumes of Saharan dust moving across the Atlantic should help keep tropical formation chances low through at least the next couple of weeks.

