Saturday brings the heat with chance of pop-up downpours

Weather

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Saturday brings the heat with chance of pop-up downpours.

More heat on the way through the weekend as temperatures continue to climb into the mid 90s over the next couple of days. That will mean heat index values in the 105-110 range and possibly higher at times.

After several days of this heat these conditions can become even more dangerous so continued to stay hydrated and try to avoid outdoor activities in the middle of the day. 

There will be a better chance of showers and storms through the weekend but they will still be the hit or miss type each day and likely be late enough to still allow temperatures to climb to at least 94.

Locally heavy downpours will be possible with the stronger activity that pops up along with lightning and gusty winds. 

We finally get some relief from the heat early next week with more widespread rain that keeps afternoon temperatures down mainly in the upper 80s. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

86° / 82°
Fair
Fair 0% 86° 82°

Saturday

94° / 81°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 42% 94° 81°

Sunday

92° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 92° 80°

Monday

90° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 45% 90° 78°

Tuesday

86° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 86° 78°

Wednesday

89° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 89° 78°

Thursday

89° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 89° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

86°

11 PM
Clear
3%
86°

85°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
85°

85°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
85°

85°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
85°

84°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
84°

84°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
84°

83°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
83°

83°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
23%
83°

83°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
83°

85°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
85°

88°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
88°

89°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
89°

91°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
91°

92°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
92°

92°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
92°

93°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
93°

93°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
93°

93°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
93°

89°

5 PM
Cloudy
21%
89°

88°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
88°

87°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
87°

86°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
86°

85°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
85°

84°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
84°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News