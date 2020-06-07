Sandbags still being distributed in Tangipahoa Parish

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Capture

HAMMOND—Tangipahoa Parish Government will continue to distribute sandbags at sites on Sunday.

Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller said sandbags will be available at Tangipahoa Parish Government’s Public Works office, located at 44512 W. Pleasant Ridge Road east of Hammond and at the Roseland Public Works shop, located at 63101 Commercial Street in Roseland, from 8 a.m. until noon on Sunday. Miller said crews will distribute up to 15 bags per residential structure and 30 per business. 

In addition, the parish has opened eight self-service sandbag stations at the following locations:

  • 8th Ward Fire Department on LA 445
  • 8th Ward Fire Station on LA 22 in Bedico
  • Ponchatoula East Station 4 at the corner of Sandhill Cemetery Road and LA 22
  • Ponchatoula West Station 3 on the corner of Morgan Drive and LA 22
  • Husser Fire Station on LA 445
  • Natalbany Fire on LA 1064
  • Baptist Fire Station
  • Kentwood Volunteer Fire Station on LA 38 East

Residents will need to bring their own shovel to fill the sandbags at the self-serve sites.

“We encourage anyone who has had an issue with flash flooding or flooding following extended rain events to please come out and pick up sandbags,” Miller said.

Miller encouraged residents to stay tuned to local media and the TPG website, www.Tangipahoa.org, as well as the parish’s social media channels for weather-related updates. 

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

83° / 79°
Windy with heavy thunderstorms
Windy with heavy thunderstorms 100% 83° 79°

Monday

84° / 79°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 90% 84° 79°

Tuesday

88° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 88° 79°

Wednesday

88° / 75°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 88° 75°

Thursday

90° / 74°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 90° 74°

Friday

90° / 75°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 90° 75°

Saturday

91° / 75°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 91° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

9 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
90%
76°

76°

10 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
70%
76°

77°

11 AM
Heavy Thunderstorms/Wind
90%
77°

80°

12 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
100%
80°

81°

1 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
100%
81°

81°

2 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
100%
81°

81°

3 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
100%
81°

81°

4 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
100%
81°

82°

5 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
90%
82°

82°

6 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
90%
82°

81°

7 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
100%
81°

81°

8 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
90%
81°

80°

9 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
80%
80°

80°

10 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
80%
80°

80°

11 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
70%
80°

80°

12 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
80%
80°

80°

1 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
80%
80°

80°

2 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
80%
80°

80°

3 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
80%
80°

81°

4 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
70%
81°

80°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
80°

80°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
80°

80°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
80°

81°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
81°

Popular

Latest News

More News