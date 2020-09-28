Safe home heating: How to stay warm and safe during the cooler months

by: Jenn Hensley

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Cooler temperatures have arrived in the ArkLaMiss and the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s (SFM) office wants to remind people about the safety hazards of using space heaters.

The top safe-heating tips being offered by the SFM include:

  • Place space heaters 3-5 feet from combustible objects like blankets
  • Plug all heating appliances directly into wall outlets, not power strips or extension cords
  • Do not use stoves or ovens to heat homes
  • Don’t overfill fireplaces/wood burning stoves
  • Do not leave candles/open flames (or space heaters) left unattended
  • Have working smoke alarms in your home!

The SFM’s Operation Save-A-Life program partners with local fire departments and districts to provide FREE smoke alarm installations, at any time of the year, for families in need of assistance accessing the critical emergency-alert equipment.

In addition to having working smoke alarms, the SFM also emphasizes the importance of having planned and practiced escape routes for your home that include knowing two ways out of every room.

To register for a free smoke alarm, or learn more about Operation Save-A-Life click here.

