NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) —Happy All Saints Day! A strong cold front is giving many along the Gulf Coast an early taste of winter.

Temperatures over the next couple of days will be much cooler than normal and windy weather will make it feel even colder.

For Halloween night, temperatures fell from the upper 50s to the low 50s, but the wind made it feel more like the 40s after sunset. This morning, temperatures are falling into the mid to upper 30s for the Northshore, while locations south stay in the low to mid 40s.

High temperatures will top out in the low 60s, but most of the day will be spent in the 50s. Winds will gradually decrease throughout the day Wednesday, but breezy conditions may persist through Wednesday evening.

Due to the elevated wind speeds and low relative humidity, there is an increased risk for fire weather danger. A Red Flag Warning is in effect again on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for all of South Louisiana and South Mississippi. Local and state fire officials are requesting that everyone avoid outdoor burning over the next few days.

Temperatures rebound into the 70s by Friday and low 80s return by early next week. Rain chances remain very low for the next several days.

