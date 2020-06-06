RTA prepares for Tropical Storm Cristobal

NEW ORLEANS — In preparation for impacts from Tropical Storm Cristobal, the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority will implement the following changes to bus, streetcar, paratransit, and ferry service.  

Streetcar service on all lines is suspended effective immediately in response to the state of emergency declaration, anticipated flooding, and the lifting of parking restrictions throughout the city.  Bus service will replace the 47 – Canal-Cemeteries, 48 – Canal-City Park, 12 – St. Charles, and 49 – Rampart-Loyola Streetcar lines. The 2-Riverfront will cease operating immediately. The #5 and #55 bus routes remain operational to support Riverfront passengers.    

The Chalmette-Lower Algiers and the Canal St. – Algiers Point ferries will stop running at 7:00 pm today. The last ferry from Canal Street to Algiers Point will be 6:30 pm. The last ferry from Chalmette to Lower Algiers will be at 6:45 pm.  

Paratransit clients with urgent medical appointments, such as dialysis, are encouraged to book rides as soon as possible by calling 504-827-7433.  

Subject to rapidly evolving events, the RTA is also tentatively planning to maintain levels of transit operations up ‪until 8-12 hours before Tropical Storm Cristobal’s impact on New Orleans.  

For the latest information on service impacts due to Tropical Storm Cristobal, visit RTA’s website at www.RTAforward.org. Please follow @NewOrleansRTA on Twitter and Facebook or call the Rideline at 504-248-3900 for the latest information on storm impacts. 

