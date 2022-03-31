The final report from the National Weather Service on the tornado that hit Roseland on Wednesday rates it as an EF1 with peak winds of 90 mph. The tornado tornado touched down near Hwy 51 and Roseland Ave where several trees were found uprooted and numerous large branches snapped in a wooded are.

According to NWS New Orleans “The most concentrated damage was surveyed along Hwy 10 near Harden Ln where numerous trees were uprooted and multiple homes sustained significant damage. One double-wide manufactured home was lifted off their foundation blocks and the roof torn.”

The tornado was on the ground for around 6.1 miles with a maximum width of 150 yards.