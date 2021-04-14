River flooding in the forecast for several more days

As a result of several ongoing rounds of heavy rain in these past few days, two rivers are curretly at Moderate Flood Stage.

The Pearl River and Tangipahoa River have risen beyond Minor Flood Stage at a few different locations, and high water signs have been placed nearby.

The Pearl River near Pearl River currently remains at 16.85 feet. Minor Flood Stage is 14.0 feet, while Moderate Flood Stage is 17.0 feet. Near this level, River Gardens or Magnolia Forest subdivisons could see impassable streets and homes flooding in the vicinity of Gum Bayou.

Additionally, the Pearl River near Bogalusa currently remains at 20.47 feet. Minor Flood Stage is 18.0 feet, while Moderate Flood Stage is 21.0 feet. Near this level, woodlands, crops, and the Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area flood.

Finally, the Tangipahoa River at Robert currently remains at 17.4 feet. Minor Flood Stage is 15.0 feet, while Moderate Flood Stage is 18.0 feet. Near this level, Hidden Oaks trailers must be evacuated, and water covers campground entrances.

As of just last night, 8.75 inches in rainfall totals had fallen at New Olreans International alone. This is 4x the usual normal for April 13th. All three rivers are forecast to reach Moderate Flood Stage by this weekend.

