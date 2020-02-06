Few strong storms tonight-tomorrow morning. Ole Man Winter returns tomorrow.

It was quite an active day across Louisiana with heavy rainfall, numerous hail reports & a few damaging wind reports.

Unfortunately, we still have the potential for active weather tonight into tomorrow morning as the cold front slowly pushes southeast.

Right now, a cold front is slowly trekking through Central Louisiana. We’re in the 70s in southeast Louisiana, while it’s presently in the 40s in North Louisiana!

Ahead of the front, a few storms may be capable of producing gusty winds 45-60 mph along with nickel-quarter sized hail.

Main risk will be localized heavy rainfall of 1-2 inches, with localized higher amounts possible. Be aware of the potential for sporadic flash flooding issues if lots of rain falls within a short period of time.

Rain will come to an end near lunchtime tomorrow, with drastically colder air moving in!

Low temperatures Thursday night into Friday morning will be in the 34-37 range north of Lake Pontchartrain, and in the 37-40 degree range on the southshore. Get ready to bundle up!

Wind chills will drop into the 20s-30s.

We will be back near 60 by Friday afternoon with a mild, pretty nice weekend!