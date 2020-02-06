Severe Weather Tools

Few strong storms tonight-tomorrow morning. Ole Man Winter returns tomorrow.

Drastically colder temperatures Thursday-Friday

It was quite an active day across Louisiana with heavy rainfall, numerous hail reports & a few damaging wind reports.

Unfortunately, we still have the potential for active weather tonight into tomorrow morning as the cold front slowly pushes southeast.

Right now, a cold front is slowly trekking through Central Louisiana. We’re in the 70s in southeast Louisiana, while it’s presently in the 40s in North Louisiana!

Ahead of the front, a few storms may be capable of producing gusty winds 45-60 mph along with nickel-quarter sized hail.

Main risk will be localized heavy rainfall of 1-2 inches, with localized higher amounts possible. Be aware of the potential for sporadic flash flooding issues if lots of rain falls within a short period of time.

Rain will come to an end near lunchtime tomorrow, with drastically colder air moving in!

Low temperatures Thursday night into Friday morning will be in the 34-37 range north of Lake Pontchartrain, and in the 37-40 degree range on the southshore. Get ready to bundle up!

Wind chills will drop into the 20s-30s.

We will be back near 60 by Friday afternoon with a mild, pretty nice weekend!

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

71° / 53°
Thundershowers late
Thundershowers late 100% 71° 53°

Thursday

56° / 39°
Cloudy with morning rain
Cloudy with morning rain 90% 56° 39°

Friday

62° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 62° 50°

Saturday

69° / 55°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 69° 55°

Sunday

72° / 64°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 72° 64°

Monday

76° / 65°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 76° 65°

Tuesday

74° / 65°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 40% 74° 65°

Hourly Forecast

70°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
69°

68°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
100%
68°

67°

3 AM
Heavy Thunderstorms
100%
67°

67°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
100%
67°

59°

5 AM
Rain
90%
59°

58°

6 AM
Rain
90%
58°

55°

7 AM
Rain
90%
55°

54°

8 AM
Rain
70%
54°

53°

9 AM
Showers
40%
53°

54°

10 AM
Few Showers
30%
54°

55°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
55°

54°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
54°

54°

1 PM
Cloudy
10%
54°

54°

2 PM
Cloudy
10%
54°

54°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
54°

54°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
54°

53°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
53°

51°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

49°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
49°

49°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

47°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
47°

46°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

46°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
46°

