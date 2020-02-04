Risk for a few strong thunderstorms on Wednesday.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Strong cold front on the way! Ahead of this cold front, there is the risk for locally heavy rainfall & a few strong-severe thunderstorms on Wednesday.

Forecast models indicate greatest risk for severe weather may exist further east into south Mississippi, Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle.

However, all of south Louisiana remains within a Marginal Risk(Level 1 out of 5) for severe storms on Wednesday into Wednesday evening. Primary risk will be gusty winds, hail, and an isolated tornado threat. Rainfall amounts between .50-2.0".

Stay tuned!