Risk for a few strong thunderstorms on Wednesday.

Weather

Colder air arrives Wednesday night into Thursday

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

Strong cold front on the way! Ahead of this cold front, there is the risk for locally heavy rainfall & a few strong-severe thunderstorms on Wednesday.

Forecast models indicate greatest risk for severe weather may exist further east into south Mississippi, Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle.

However, all of south Louisiana remains within a Marginal Risk(Level 1 out of 5) for severe storms on Wednesday into Wednesday evening. Primary risk will be gusty winds, hail, and an isolated tornado threat. Rainfall amounts between .50-2.0".

Stay tuned!

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

72° / 63°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 72° 63°

Tuesday

75° / 65°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 75° 65°

Wednesday

75° / 55°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 75° 55°

Thursday

57° / 42°
Cloudy with rain
Cloudy with rain 90% 57° 42°

Friday

65° / 51°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 65° 51°

Saturday

70° / 49°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 70° 49°

Sunday

64° / 52°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 64° 52°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

64°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
64°

64°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
64°

64°

11 PM
Cloudy
0%
64°

65°

12 AM
Cloudy
0%
65°

64°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
64°

64°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
64°

65°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
65°

65°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
65°

65°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
65°

64°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
64°

64°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
64°

66°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
66°

68°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
68°

70°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
70°

72°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

73°

12 PM
Few Showers
30%
73°

73°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
73°

74°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
74°

73°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
71°

69°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
69°

68°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
68°

Popular

Latest News

More News