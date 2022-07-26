The pattern we have been in to start the week looks like it will continue through the rest of the week as well. Expect scattered storms to develop each day from late morning through mid afternoon. Rain chances will be the most widespread on the south shore through the week and more isolated up north.

In general these storms are firing up and diminishing quickly. However a few of these have produced isolated street flooding over the past few days so that threat will continue through the week as well.

Look for temperatures to reach the low 90s each afternoon before the rain pops up. Areas with quite a bit of rain around will drop into the 70s while a lot of the area drops into the 80s thanks to clouds and nearby rain.

It looks like the weekend will be a little bit drier as it stands right now.