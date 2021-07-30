Relatively rare Excessive Heat Warning in effect

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:


Another scorcher is on the way today with an Excessive Heat Warning in effect for much of the area. We don’t see a lot of these and indicate highs in the upper 90s with heat index values 110+. Look for temperatures in the mid 90s by early afternoon and heat index values around 106-110. We will see plenty of sun through early afternoon.

A lot of showers and storms are popping up along the coast right now which indicates the chance of those inland this afternoon. They will be hit or miss though and not help out with the heat that much.

A few stronger wind gusts are possible as well as locally heavy downpours. However these don’t really develop until we get up to around 94-95.

Rain chances will gradually increase over the weekend but still be fairly hit or miss so look for mid to upper 90s to continue. After that we will see more widespread rain early next week which will keep afternoon temperatures lower.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

96° / 82°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 19% 96° 82°

Saturday

93° / 81°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 45% 93° 81°

Sunday

90° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 90° 80°

Monday

89° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 51% 89° 78°

Tuesday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 55% 87° 78°

Wednesday

88° / 78°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 88° 78°

Thursday

89° / 78°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 89° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
81°

81°

7 AM
Sunny
5%
81°

84°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
6%
84°

87°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
5%
87°

89°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
89°

91°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
91°

91°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
91°

91°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
91°

91°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
91°

93°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
93°

94°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
94°

94°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
94°

92°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
92°

89°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
89°

88°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
88°

87°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

86°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

85°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
85°

85°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
85°

84°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
84°

84°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
84°

84°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
84°

83°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
83°

83°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
83°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News