Good Morning, New Orleans! Hopefully you got to look up at that gorgeous full moon last night or this morning! Happy King Cake Day!

Our forecast for today will be beautiful with high pressure around the area once again! Expect wall to wall sunshine with temperatures rising out of the 30s and 40s possibly into the 70s.

You’re waking up tomorrow to warmer weather as 40s and 50s return on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain!

12th Night parades will be rolling with great weather on Friday as we welcome Carnival Season back!