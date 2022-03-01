Happy Mardi Gras! The weather, itself, I would say is a mambo, right?! Temperatures are now in the 50s with less wind chills than yesterday morning, so your purple, green, and gold layers will be best!

This morning’s parades will be dry as we Hail Zulu, Rex, Argus, and the list goes on!

Conditions will be beautiful in the French Quarter, as well, for all dressing up in costume!

This afternoon, we top out in the upper 60s before yet again mid 70s for highs return into your week. Overnight, the 40s or 50s will then return across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain. Low rain chances are in the forecast for 48+ hours to come.

A warming trend becomes the theme by late week as we get back into the low 70s Wednesday and eventually into the low 80s by the weekend. Humidity will come back on Saturday for a muggy weekend the way it looks right now.

Have a great day today and Happy Mardi Gras!