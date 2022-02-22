Temperatures are staying very warm over the next few days! This afternoon, we are about 10 degrees warmer than we were just 24 hours ago. Afternoon highs will reach the low 80s under mostly cloudy skies.

Expect the warm temperatures, cloudy skies, and humid air to stick around through Thursday. We’ll be flirting with record heat on Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday’s record high is 82 degrees and Thursday’s record high is 83 degrees — both of which are forecast to be tied or broken.

With the warm and very humid pattern that we are in, a few pop up showers will be possible each day, but the overall rain chance is low at just 20 percent.

Rain looks a little more likely as we head into Friday when another cold front approaches from the west. This front will bring much cooler air and breezy conditions to the area on Friday. High temperatures dip into the lower to mid 60s Friday and Saturday with overnight lows generally in the lower 50s.