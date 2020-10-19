Record setting 2020 hurricane season continues to rumble. Tropical Storm Epsilon forms.

JUST IN — Tropical Storm #Epsilon has formed southeast of Bermuda. That brings the 2020 hurricane season to 26 named storms, 9 hurricanes, and 3 major hurricanes.

The average number of named storms in a season is TWELVE! Nine named storms have made a mainland U.S. landfall this season, and four of those were hurricanes.

The 2020 season is now 1 named storm away from tying 2005, which had 27 named storms.

Epsilon is expected to become a hurricane Thursday as it makes close pass to Bermuda. No threat to the Gulf of Mexico!

The National Hurricane Center is also monitoring the Western Caribbean with a 20% chance of development over the next 3-5 days. No imminent concern, as model guidance has backed off on the idea of development. Still something to watch.

With the development of Epsilon, the 2020 hurricane season would continue its record setting pace with the second most named storms in recorded history during an Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Only one additional storm this hurricane season would tie 2020 with the historic 2005 hurricane season, which got to Zeta in the Greek Alphabet.

2005 still superior in amount of hurricanes & major hurricanes.

Hurricane season doesn’t officially end until November 30th.