Record hot temperatures continue Friday-Saturday. Cold front by Tuesday?

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Meteorologist Scot Pilié says another day of record breaking heat on the way!

High temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 on Friday and Saturday.

By Sunday, a weak cool front will near the area. This weak frontal boundary looks to bring a slim 20-30% chance for a spotty shower.

The best opportunity for rain looks to arrive next Tuesday with the arrival of a stronger cold front.

There could be a low risk for a few stronger thunderstorms on Tuesday too; however, the best ingredients for severe weather look to stay further north into parts of north-central Louisiana and Mississippi.

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

87° / 73°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 87° 73°

Saturday

89° / 73°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 89° 73°

Sunday

83° / 71°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 30% 83° 71°

Monday

84° / 74°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 84° 74°

Tuesday

85° / 61°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 80% 85° 61°

Wednesday

77° / 62°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 77° 62°

Thursday

78° / 63°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 78° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
73°

75°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
75°

77°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

80°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

82°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

84°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

85°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
85°

85°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
85°

84°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

83°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

82°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

80°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

78°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

77°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
76°

75°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
75°

75°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
75°

74°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

Popular

Latest News

More News