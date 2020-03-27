Record hot temperatures continue Friday-Saturday. Cold front by Tuesday?

Meteorologist Scot Pilié says another day of record breaking heat on the way!

High temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 on Friday and Saturday.

By Sunday, a weak cool front will near the area. This weak frontal boundary looks to bring a slim 20-30% chance for a spotty shower.

The best opportunity for rain looks to arrive next Tuesday with the arrival of a stronger cold front.

There could be a low risk for a few stronger thunderstorms on Tuesday too; however, the best ingredients for severe weather look to stay further north into parts of north-central Louisiana and Mississippi.