Spring weather is back across the area Monday and it will stick with us over the next few days. With that means spring humidity. Dewpoints are in the upper 60s Monday evening which is high for this time of year and you can feel that when you step outside. That will keep temperatures much warmer the next few nights.

This humidity will likely lead to fog at times this week. Tonight the wind should stay strong enough to prevent that but we could see quite a bit of it by Wednesday and especially Thursday morning.

It is going to stay warm the next few days. Expect afternoon highs around 80 Tuesday through Thursday. Rain chances will be spotty. Most of the activity in the region will stay to our north. There will be a small chance of an isolated shower each day because of the moisture and warm air, but overall not much.

Right now it looks like a cold front comes in early Friday. This brings temperatures back closer to normal with cooler weather for the weekend but not necessarily cold. Best rain chance right now this week looks to be with that front early Friday.