Temperatures will be close to record highs both Tuesday and Wednesday as we heat into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Breezy conditions can be expected as winds from the south bring warmer air and moisture into the region. Sustained winds of 15 to 20 miles per hour can be expected Wednesday with gusts up to around 30 mph.

Our next cold front moves in late Wednesday night into early Thursday. This will bring some rain into the area overnight, but the severe threat is low.

Once the front clears, daytime high temperatures will drop back into the 60s through the upcoming weekend.