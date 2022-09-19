After a brief preview of dry, fall-like weather last week, the heat and humidity are back. Expect high temperatures to top out in the low 90s both Monday and Tuesday, before rising to the mid-90s Wednesday and Thursday.

On Thursday, the first day of fall, the record high temperature is 95 degrees — set back in 1997. This week, the high temperature is forecast to reach 94 degrees. Factoring in the humidity, our heat index or “feels-like temperatures” will rise to the upper 90s both Wednesday and Thursday.

High pressure over the Deep South will continue to provide us with a calm weather pattern over the next week or so. Expect mostly sunny skies each day with rain chances staying low at less than 20 percent.

Hurricane Fiona is beginning to pull north away from the eastern Caribbean after dumping more than 2 feet of rainfall in Puerto Rico. The storm is expected to strengthen into a Category 3 hurricane as it approaches Bermuda by Wednesday. Otherwise, the tropics are quiet.