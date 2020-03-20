Ready to sizzle? Slightly ‘cooler’ weekend. Near 90 next week.

A weak cold front is on the way tonight, but Meteorologist Scot Pilié says we could be near 90 degrees next week…

Later this evening and into the overnight, with the passage of the weak cold front, a few scattered showers & stray thunderstorm possible.

Tomorrow, high temps will be a little cooler in the mid-upper 70s! A few scattered localized heavy downpours possible, mainly along the coast and south of Lake Pontchartrain.

Into next week, temperatures will start to climb. Several forecast models indicating temperatures 10-20 degrees above average. Many spots next Wednesday-Friday could hit 85-90 degrees. Yuck…it’s only March.