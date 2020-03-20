Ready to sizzle? Slightly ‘cooler’ weekend. Near 90 next week.

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A weak cold front is on the way tonight, but Meteorologist Scot Pilié says we could be near 90 degrees next week…

Later this evening and into the overnight, with the passage of the weak cold front, a few scattered showers & stray thunderstorm possible.

Tomorrow, high temps will be a little cooler in the mid-upper 70s! A few scattered localized heavy downpours possible, mainly along the coast and south of Lake Pontchartrain.

Into next week, temperatures will start to climb. Several forecast models indicating temperatures 10-20 degrees above average. Many spots next Wednesday-Friday could hit 85-90 degrees. Yuck…it’s only March.

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

84° / 68°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 84° 68°

Saturday

77° / 69°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 40% 77° 69°

Sunday

82° / 71°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 40% 82° 71°

Monday

86° / 71°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 86° 71°

Tuesday

86° / 73°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 86° 73°

Wednesday

88° / 72°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 88° 72°

Thursday

89° / 73°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 89° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

75°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

10 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
75°

75°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

74°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

72°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

72°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

71°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
71°

70°

4 AM
Showers
40%
70°

70°

5 AM
Showers
40%
70°

69°

6 AM
Few Showers
30%
69°

69°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
69°

70°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
70°

72°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

73°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

74°

1 PM
Few Showers
30%
74°

75°

2 PM
Showers
40%
75°

76°

3 PM
Showers
40%
76°

76°

4 PM
Showers
40%
76°

76°

5 PM
Showers
40%
76°

75°

6 PM
Showers
40%
75°

74°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
74°

Popular

Latest News

More News