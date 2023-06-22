NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Tropical Storm Bret and tropical depression 4 will continue to move through the Atlantic over the next few days. Bret stays south and 4 will turn north with neither being a concern for the Gulf.

Storms are developing around the area Thursday afternoon with most of the activity so far on the south shore. Expect development to the north through the evening as well although not for everybody. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible with gusty winds, hail, and locally heavy rain. Rain will be a bit more widespread on Friday as chances go up to 60-70%.

The big story through the weekend will be the heat. Look for temperatures back in the low to mid 90s during the afternoon hours. Rain chances will be isolated at only 20-30%.

Heat will continue to build in by early next week as we see temperatures topping out back into the mid and even upper 90s. Once again you will need to take precautions to protect yourself from the heat.