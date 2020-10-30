Rare Halloween Blue Moon on Saturday

The second full moon of October will occur tomorrow on Halloween making it a Blue Moon

This is a rare event in general, but even more rare on Halloween. A Blue Moon only occurs about 7 times in 19 years.

Astronomical Blue Moons have a regular pattern and occur roughly once every two and a half years. After October 2020, the next Blue Moons will take place in August 2023, May 2026, and December 2028.

Because a Blue Moon is the second full moon of month, any full moon on Halloween would be a Blue Moon based on the spacing of the moon cycles. This is an even more rare event. The next Halloween Blue Moon does occur until 2039!

The weather looks great for Halloween and the moon this year. Clear skies and temperatures in the 60s will be around the area Saturday evening. Take some time to enjoy the view!