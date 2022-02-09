LOS ANGELES (WGNO) — Could Super Bowl 2022 be the hottest on record? It’s looking more and more likely.

Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Los Angeles issued a heat advisory on Wednesday ahead of the big game. This marks the first time in 16 years a heat advisory has been issued for the area during the month of February.

Temperatures are expected to range between 85 and 90 degrees Fahrenheit each afternoon through Sunday. Meteorologists warn that it may feel much warmer with a heat index near 95 degrees.

High temperatures are usually in the mid-60s for the first week of February in Los Angeles.

The record for highest outdoor temperature recorded during a Super Bowl game is 82 degrees, which was also set in Los Angeles in 1973. The record was tied again in 2003 in San Diego.

This year, the temperature at kick off is forecast to be about 86 degrees. Super Bowl LVI begins at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 13.