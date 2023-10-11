NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An area of low pressure moving through the Gulf continues to bring rain and gusty winds to the area.

Most weather models show the heaviest rain remaining offshore, but 1 to 2 inches of rainfall can still be expected on the south shore, with lower amounts further north. While the rain is much-needed, these amounts will likely not impact the extreme drought across the region much.

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday. Wind gusts of 20 to 30 miles per hour are possible. Some areas near the coast may even experience gusts of 30 to 40 mph.

Coastal flooding is also possible due to the wind coming out of the east and northeast. Areas outside the levee system to the east could see levels 2-3 feet above normal. Some high water is even possible around the western side of the lakes.

A few showers will be possible again on Friday. Then, another round of cooler temperatures and low humidity are likely next Saturday and Sunday after another cold front moves through the area.

