Good Morning, New Orleans and a Happy Groundhog Day! This is the first morning of your week without a Dense Fog Advisory! Today’s storms will not include severe weather.

Once again, expect lots of clouds today. Mostly cloudy to overcast conditions are expected to continue for Thursday as a front approaches.

That front will begin to lift north ahead of the storm system coming out of Texas. This will draw warmer air back into the area. We will see low to mid 70s on the south shore. As the low pressure moves right over the area we will see cooler weather to the northwest with only low to mid 50s along I-55. This front will also bring a round of rain and storms with it. Expect that Thursday afternoon and evening.

A few locally heavy downpours and storms will be embedded within batches of rain with this system. Winds will pick up out of the northwest and temperatures will be cooler once the system pushes through.

We will finally start to clear out Friday with cooler and drier conditions heading in to the weekend. Some areas north of I-12 will approach freezing for a short time Saturday morning.

Rain chances will remain at 20 to 30 percent now through our evening tonight to account for isolated showers.