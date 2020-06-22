Rainy start to the week

Widespread showers and storms are around the area on Monday morning.

Widespread showers and storms are around the area on Monday morning. Locally heavy downpours and lightning should be expected. The stronger storms could also produce wind gusts of 30-40 mph.

Rain will be continuing through the mid afternoon time frame.

The Futurecast shows locally heavy downpours still around the area at 2 PM. However by this evening rain will be moving out of the area.

High rain chances will continue over the next few days. Expect widespread showers and storms through Thursday. Locally heavy downpours will be possible each day.

Rain will keep temperatures cooler over the next few days with mid to upper 80s during the afternoon.