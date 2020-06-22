Rainy start to the week

Widespread showers and storms are around the area on Monday morning.

Widespread showers and storms are around the area on Monday morning. Locally heavy downpours and lightning should be expected. The stronger storms could also produce wind gusts of 30-40 mph.

Rain will be continuing through the mid afternoon time frame.

The Futurecast shows locally heavy downpours still around the area at 2 PM. However by this evening rain will be moving out of the area.

High rain chances will continue over the next few days. Expect widespread showers and storms through Thursday. Locally heavy downpours will be possible each day.

Rain will keep temperatures cooler over the next few days with mid to upper 80s during the afternoon.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

84° / 77°
Heavy thunderstorms
Heavy thunderstorms 100% 84° 77°

Tuesday

88° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 88° 77°

Wednesday

86° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 86° 78°

Thursday

88° / 78°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 88° 78°

Friday

90° / 78°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 90° 78°

Saturday

91° / 78°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 91° 78°

Sunday

90° / 79°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 50% 90° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
78°

78°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
78°

78°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
78°

80°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
80°

81°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
81°

81°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
81°

82°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
82°

83°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
83°

83°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
83°

84°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
84°

84°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
84°

83°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
83°

82°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
79°

79°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
79°

79°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
79°

79°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
79°

80°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

