Rainy Saturday, Wintery Sunday!

Weather

Rain in the area returns along a cold front before temperatures drop!

New Orleans’ forecast for Saturday night includes rain in front of yet another low pressure system. Today we were dealing with above normal, Spring-like temperatures, but Winter comes back to town by tomorrow morning.

On radar, expect our storm threat at or before 8PM. Right now, no severe elements are area-wide concerns.

Conditions improve once this system progresses east, then the much colder air filters through. Cold front number two of your week arrives Wednesday evening, so at that point, shower chances return.

Christmas morning, anticipate a chilly start with 20-30 degree low temperatures north and south of Lake Pontchartrain. Highs by everyone’s afternoon after lunch should reach just above 50!

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

62° / 56°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 62° 56°

Sunday

61° / 48°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 61° 48°

Monday

61° / 47°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 8% 61° 47°

Tuesday

62° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 62° 52°

Wednesday

68° / 57°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 68° 57°

Thursday

61° / 40°
Showers
Showers 56% 61° 40°

Friday

50° / 41°
Sunny
Sunny 9% 50° 41°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

61°

7 PM
Rain
94%
61°

60°

8 PM
Rain
100%
60°

60°

9 PM
Rain
100%
60°

60°

10 PM
Rain
88%
60°

59°

11 PM
Showers
52%
59°

59°

12 AM
Cloudy
24%
59°

59°

1 AM
Showers
41%
59°

59°

2 AM
Light Rain
65%
59°

59°

3 AM
Showers
54%
59°

59°

4 AM
Showers
36%
59°

59°

5 AM
Few Showers
33%
59°

58°

6 AM
Few Showers
30%
58°

58°

7 AM
Few Showers
30%
58°

57°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
57°

57°

9 AM
Cloudy
19%
57°

57°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
57°

57°

11 AM
Cloudy
15%
57°

59°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
59°

59°

1 PM
Cloudy
10%
59°

60°

2 PM
Cloudy
9%
60°

60°

3 PM
Cloudy
6%
60°

60°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
60°

59°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
59°

58°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
58°

