Rainy Saturday, Wintery Sunday!

Rain in the area returns along a cold front before temperatures drop!

New Orleans’ forecast for Saturday night includes rain in front of yet another low pressure system. Today we were dealing with above normal, Spring-like temperatures, but Winter comes back to town by tomorrow morning.

On radar, expect our storm threat at or before 8PM. Right now, no severe elements are area-wide concerns.

Conditions improve once this system progresses east, then the much colder air filters through. Cold front number two of your week arrives Wednesday evening, so at that point, shower chances return.

Christmas morning, anticipate a chilly start with 20-30 degree low temperatures north and south of Lake Pontchartrain. Highs by everyone’s afternoon after lunch should reach just above 50!

Keep up, updates stay available during WGNO’s 10:00 P.M. newscast plus online on WGNO.com!

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/



Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/



Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season