We are starting the day today with heavy downpours once again in many locations. Please maintain caution on roads while driving.

Right now, no storms are severe, but all of the southshore and Mississippi Gulf Coast are included in a Flood Watch until 10AM.

These storms will continue pushing east as your morning continues with dry skies by 11AM. Then, the nice, quiet weather sticks around through your Memorial Day Weekend. Right now, we are a bit cooler as a result of so much rain out there. The afternoon high temperatures, however, will reach mid to upper 80s. Wall to wall sunshine will be in our forecast for the entire Memorial Day Weekend. We see low rain chances all the way into mid-week for Wednesday at the Square’s final show in the concert series. Have a great Thursday!