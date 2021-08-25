Rainy forecast for Thursday!

The forecast for New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is less hot than we were Tuesday. Nonetheless, this is still pretty stifling and will be all day Wednesday. Be intentional in staying hydrated, staying indoors in the air conditioning when possible, and wearing lighter colors plus sunscreen. Remember to look before you lock, as well.

Highs, themselves, will reach 90s but feel like 100s during even the early evening. For the first time in days, a Heat Advisory is issued only north of WGNO’s viewing area until 7PM. Overnight, over both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, expect 70s.

Tomorrow to late week, we continue seeing heat but it comes with an increase in rain chances for brief relief! 60% or 70% chances remain the theme. I do not anticipate a Heat Advisory once more from 9AM until 7PM Thursday as widespread storms help provide brief relief from the heat.

Right now, we are closely watching the Gulf of of Mexico, which heated up considerably based off of these recent high temperatures. We are keeping an eye on three areas for formation potential with moderate to high development chances this coming week. Right now, the area of strong thunderstoms near the Caribbean looks as if it will likely develop into a named system over the weekend into early next week. The next name on the list is Ida. It is still early to say exactly where this will likely end up if it develops, but models are agreeing on either Texas or western Louisiana as a potential outcome, so pay close attention.

Join in for forecast updates and the latest track information on WGNO News at 6PM and 10PM.