Rainy forecast for the next few days continues!

Eyes on tropics as a wave moves off of Africa's coast

Pockets of heavy rain in WGNO’s viewing area remain the themes Monday, much like earlier.

Temperature relief continues to tone down afternoon highs, especially when comparing our heat index values reaching triple digits two weeks ago.



Have ways you can receive warning information on mobile devices while localized flooding remains possible amid heavy downpours.

Precipitation totals should be between 1-4″ through at least Tuesday with localized higher amounts possible.



Flash Flood Advisory stays in effect from now until Sunday night as gulf waves swell while Tropical Depression Hanna progresses inland.

Tornado watches have been issued along coastlines with an anticipated weakening system by tomorrow.

Further east, because Invest 92L continues towards Lesser Antilles Islands right now, no local threats or impacts are expected, but we’ll keep an eye on development potential off of Africa’s coast.



Keep your umbrella close during each afternoon after lunch when splash and dash storms pop up!